Abergavenny Bowls Club began their week with a mid-week visit to Gilwern to play an EMBA game, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Each team won on two rinks with Abergavenny managing to win the game 65 shots to 59 on aggregate.
The rink of Gethin Hill took control of their game after the first five ends, scoring shots on ten of the remaining 13 ends to win by 17-9.
Similarly, John Whomersley’s rink gained the upper hand after the first three ends, allowing their opponents to score only four more shots, enabling them to record a victory by 28-7.
Unfortunately, Robert Poynter’s rink conceded nine shots over four of the final five ends which consigned them to a defeat by 17-12.
Mike Collins’ rink conceded 11 shots over three ends early in their game. They never recovered from this and eventually were defeated by 26-8.
For their Mixed League game Abergavenny travelled to Romilly Park Bowls Club in Barry. Unfortunately, they were defeated on two of the three rinks, losing the game by 59-49.
The only successful Abergavenny rink was that of Matthew Vale. Their opponents could score on only three ends which enabled the Abergavenny rink to post a win by 28-9.
In a very close contest John Vale’s rink managed to win 11 of the eighteen ends but still suffered a defeat by 16-15.
Mike Collins’ rink could never get into their game as the Romilly rink scored heavily over the final six ends to win by 34-6.
The MBA team played a league game against Machen at Avenue Road last Saturday. Unfortunately, they could win on only one rink to be defeated by 89-71.
The only success was by Robert Poynter’s rink as they built a commanding lead from the start. Although the Machen rink fought back over the final quarter, the Abergavenny rink scored four shots on the final end to win 25-16.
Matthew Vale’s rink conceded nine shots on the final three ends to lose out 24-18.
It was much the same for the rink of Gethin Hill as their opponents scored nine shots over the final four ends to win 27-16.
Jack Vale’s rink conceded ten shots through the mid-section of their game which eventually led to their defeat by 22-12.
On what will be a busy week for the club, this Friday Abergavenny welcome Troedyrhiw for a Mixed League fixture.
Then on Saturday, Pontne–wydd visit Avenue Road for an MBA game.
On Saturday the GBL team also play a league fixture at Crosskeys.
On Monday of next week RTB Retired will visit Avenue Road for a Mixed Team friendly and the ladies travel to St Julians for a league game on Tuesday.