ABERGAVENNY travelled to Blackwood on Saturday in the latest league fixture with promotion to WRU East One assured for next season, reports COLIN EVANS.
The remaining three fixtures will determine where they finish in the top three of WRU East Two.
Abergavenny selected Connor Davies, Ryan Morgan, Matt Charles, Jordan Curran, Callum Poole, Aaron Scrimgeour, Ben Main, Alex Howes in the forwards, while Rhob Connick, Rob Lewis, Ollie Stansfield, James Lewis, Nathan Byrne, Anthony Squire and Nathan Williams made up the backs.
From the kick-off both sides looked more efficient in attack than in defence.
Rhob Connick, who is playing his best rugby in an Abergavenny shirt this season, was the first to score following a concerted period of pressure.
Blackwood responded almost immediately to level the score at 5-5, but James Lewis then ran in Abergavenny’s second try from first phase ball converted by Nathan Williams.
Back came Blackwood to level the game up with a converted try of their own, making it 12-12.
But then Abergavenny began to settle down and concentrated on playing the game in the right areas.
Alex Howes picked up and ran strongly through the Blackwood defence for Abergavenny’s third try, the conversion from Williams giving them a 19-12 lead.
And from this point the visitors played to their strengths and used their ball carriers to run at some inexperienced host players.
They were soon rewarded by further tries for Rhob Connick and Ollie Stansfield, both converted by Nathan Williams, stretching the lead to 33-12 at half-time.
The visitors continued to impose themselves on the game in the second half, playing the game in the right areas and were further rewarded with tries for James Lewis and Nathan Byrne.
Strong forward runs by Ben Main and Jordan Curran created another opportunity which resulted in a try for Rob Lewis, extending the score to 50-12.
Rod Webster and Rhys Jones came on into the back line while Matt Hancock, Oscar Greenland and Jordan Charles bolstered up the forwards.
And scoring opportunities continued to be created with a ninth try a well-constructed team effort finished off by Nathan Williams.
Blackwood then scored one of their own before Nathan Byrne caught the ball which had been kicked at him and ran 60 yards to score his second, converted by Rhys Jones which concluded a 62-17 away win to leave Abergavenny second behind Talywain with Ynysddu, who Aber visit on Saturday, third.
Elsewhere, Brynmawr finished their season in the promotion places in WRU East One after a 56-0 home win over Dowlais on Saturday.
That leaves them second behind champions-elect Newbridge, but third-placed Penallta and fourth-placed Brecon have games still to play and can overhaul them.
Blaenavon capped a brilliant week with a 20-0 home win over Risca at the weekend, following a 15-13 midweek win at Monmouth to go sixth.
Usk are assured of promotion from WRU East Three after a 31-0 home win over Tredegar Ironsides left them second with a game to play.
And while WRU East 4 second-placed Nantyglo lost a thriller 30-29 at third-placed Fleur de Lys, both look set to go up.
Blaenavon Forgeside also went top of WRU East Six with a 59-5 humbling of hosts West Mon.
Fixtures this Saturday (May 6) include – Ynysddu v Abergavenny, Tredegar Ironsides v Usk, Pontllanfraith v Crickhowell. Forgeside also visit Magor on Friday night (May 5).