Abergavenny 1st XV welcomed Risca to Bailey Park on Saturday seeking a third league win of the season in WRU East One.
But it was the basement side who secured their first win of the season, with 21 points to spare.
The 15 selected for Aber were Matt Hancock, Connor Davies, Matt Charles, Will Evans, Callum Poole, Rhys Dawe, Aaron Scrimgeour, Liam Newton, Rhob Connick, Rhys Jones, Ieuan Evans, James Lewis, Dayle Price and Anthony Squire.
Risca began the game far sharper than the home side and were very soon over in the corner to open the scoring with an unconverted try.
Abergavenny came back into the game with two penalties to take a 6-5 lead, and then had their best period of the game.
A rolling maul from a lineout took them to within 10 metres before the ball was spread wide for Rhys Ferguson to punch his way through the centre to score a well taken try, converted by Rhys Jones to give the home side a 13-5 lead.
But from there, Risca demonstrated superiority in the backs, running hard at the home defence and capitalising with a try just before half-time to close the scoreline to 13-12.
In the second half Abergavenny played with the wind in their favour, but somehow failed to capitalise on this advantage.
And Risca, despite being winless in the league after seven games to date, opened the game up, running the ball from all areas of the park.
They managed to penetrate the home defence on several occasions, in all running in four unanswered tries to round off a very convincing victory 34-13.
What may have looked a banker for Aber before kick-off ended with Risca pulling up to just three points behind the hosts, and one behind second from bottom Pontypool United, who lost 18-5 at home to Talywain in the only other WRU East One game to go ahead..
Hopefully, Aber can find some festive cheer on Saturday (December 16) though, when they travel to face the team one place above them, Dowlais.
Down the road in Crickhowell, the hosts missed out 19-14 to Bedwellty in a WRU East 4 mid-table battle.
Bedwellty took the lead with a converted try before Crick hit back with a seven-pointer of their own.
Back came Bed with an unconverted try to go 12-7 up, but the hosts then struck with a converted try to take a 14-12 lead.
It wasn’t enough though, as Bed struck again with a seven pointer before closing out the win to claim a fourth win and go six points clear of seventh-placed Crick in sixth.
Most games were washed out on Saturday however, following the big freeze the week before. But hopefully there will be more action this Saturday – the last scheduled weekend before the Christmas break – when fixtures include a WRU East One clash between Brynmawr and Blaenavon, kick-off 2.30pm.
Other games are – Talywain v Monmouth, Usk v Oakdale, Nantyglo v Abercarn, Hafodyrynys v Crickhowell, Forgeside v Pontllanfraith.
WRU East One leaders Brynmawr are also in action at Mountain Ash next Wednesday night (December 20), kick-off 7.15pm, in the last 16 of the WRU One Cup.
Friday, December 22, also sees Crickhowell RFC host the Abertillery Orpheus Male Voice Choir in a festive carol concert (7pm) at the town’s Clarence Hall. Tickets are available from Jehus, Webbs and by calling 07817 059887
After Christmas, teams are next in league action on Saturday, December 30, when games include – Abergavenny v Senghenydd, Monmouth v Ynysddu, Pontypool United v Blaenavon, Cwmbran v Usk, Machen v Nantyglo, Crickhowell v Blackwood Stars, Beaufort v Forgeside.