Aber pay penalty in cup shoot-out
ABERGAVENNY Town endured spot-kick heartbreak after a JD Welsh Cup 1-1 draw with Swansea visitors Goytre United.
The hosts beat them in the league 3-1 back in August before the recent upheaval saw their two top goalscorers, manager and secretary exit the club last month.
This time it ended all-square at Pen-Y-Pound Stadium on Saturday before Goytre prevailed 3-1 on penalties to make it through to the third round.
Ross Davies was set up by Josh Bell for the Abergavenny goal and Corey Paton almost secured victory in the 90 minutes with a 30-yard shot from wide that struck the crossbar late on.
There was reason to celebrate for the 2nd XI though, as they ran out 9-3 winners at Newport City in the FAW Cymru Reserves League South East to make it a fifth win in six games, Rhys Meadows and Jacob Heccles both firing hat-tricks, supported by Will Duggan with a brace and Liam Simmonds with a solo effort.
The U19s led 2-0 at Croesyceilliog but drew 2-2 after a last minute penalty for the hosts levelled things up, although Aber stay top of the league, with Alex Holmes and Jack Williams their marksmen.
A first half Matt Burns hat-trick helped secure a third straight win for Blaenavon Blues as they beat Brecon Corries 4-0 at home.
The comprehensive victory was completed by a Michael Baugh ‘special’, as Blues also peppered the woodwork, with the result taking them fifth in the Ardal South East League.
Goytre FC went 1-0 up early on against Ardal high-flyers Abertillery Bluebirds at Plough Lane on Friday night.
But the visitors hit back twice before half-time, Brandon Withers levelling with a 30-yard screamer before a Corey Mitchell strike secured a 2-1 win to go top with Goytre slipping back to eighth.
Mike Long fired a hat-trick for Clydach Wasps as they ran out 5-0 winners at Cromwell to go third in Gwent Premier Division One, Ben Sherman and Charlie Lewis-Prosser with the other goals.
Nantyglo lost out 4-3 at Llanhilleth Athletic, but Usk Town and Crickhowell shared eight goals in a 4-4 thriller at the Island in Division 2, with the hosts securing their second point in a row after five opening defeats and the visitors staying fourth.
Forgeside also fought out a 3-3 thriller at home to Pontnewynydd at Govilon playing fields in Gwent Central One, going 2-0 up through a Calum Burns brace, then 3-2 down with 20 minutes to play only to level again within two minutes through David Gulliford.
Blaenavon Blues 3rds made it four wins from four to strengthen their hold on top spot in Central Two, winning 2-1 away to Pontnewynydd 2nds thanks to goals from Jamie Parfitt and M Sullivan.
Abergavenny Town host Carmarthen Town this Friday night (October 14) at Pen-Y-Pound, kick-off 7.30pm, while Goytre 2nds host Chepstow 2nds the same night.
Fixtures on Saturday (October 15) include – Blaenavon Blues v Newport City, Trethomas Bluebirds v Goytre FC, Abergavenny Town 2nds v Risca United 2nds, Tredegar Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Graig Villa Dino, Aberbargoed Town v Brynmawr United, Nantyglo v Cromwell, Oak FC v Usk Town, Fairfield United v Usk Town 2nds, Pontypool Town v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Tranch v Forgeside, Forgeside 2nds v Pontnewynydd Res, Prescoed v Blaenavon Blues 3rds.
