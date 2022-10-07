Aber go top as Squire fires on return to 1st XV action
WRU Two East
CWMBRAN were the visitors to Bailey Park on Saturday for a top four clash in the National League, reports COLIN EVANS.
An expectant crowd had gathered on a day dedicated to honour the enormous contribution made by Mike Aylett to Abergavenny Rugby Club.
Cwmbran began the game strongly, recycling the ball quickly and finding gaps in the Abergavenny defence, resulting in the opening try of the game and a wake-up call to the home side.
The hosts continued to struggle in the first half an hour of the game, so it came as an enormous relief when from a counter-attack, Nathan Byrne found himself in acres of space.
He was eventually brought down 20 yards out, but the back row were swiftly there to recycle the ball and send Ben Main over for Abergavenny’s first try, converted by Nathan Williams.
Cwmbran were soon on the attack again and from a period of sustained forward effort they drove the ball over for their second try going back into the lead 10-7.
But leading up to half-time the Abergavenny front-row of Connor Davies, Ryan Morgan and Matt Charles got the upper hand over their opponents and this pressure gave the home side momentum.
Nathan Williams was given the ball from a dominant scrum, stepped his man and carved his way through midfield.
Main was on hand to take the pass, then putting James Lewis in for their second try.
The half-time whistle went with the home side holding a slender 12-10 lead.
Abergavenny reshuffled their pack during the break, with James Trumper coming on in the backrow and Callum Poole moving up to accompany Rhys Dawe in the second row.
This immediately started paying dividends and the game was beginning to turn Abergavenny’s way.
Rhob Connick who was having a good game at scrum-half suddenly had quality ball for Rod Webster to orchestrate at outside-half.
And this coincided with the first appearance of the season of Anthony Squire. Abergavenny’s back three of Ollie Stansfield, Nathan Williams and Squire began to feel this just might be their day.
Stansfield was the first to strike following a strong carry from Callum Poole, as quick ball was spread wide to give him a run in for Abergavenny’s third try, extending the lead to 17-10.
With regular ball coming their way Nathan Williams began linking up with Squire, and they were able to open up the Cwmbran defence.
Those watching then again saw Squire’s fifth gear as he was able to run in a brace of tries to the delight of the home supporters.
Suddenly the score line had a convincing look about it of 34-10, with a bonus point try in the bag, and after the final whistle Abergavenny found themselves on top of the league after four matches.
This Saturday they are away to Caerphilly in the WRU 2 Cup.
Dragons Athletic League
Abergavenny Quins 26 Monmouth Druids 10
THE Quins welcomed Monmouth Druids to Bailey Park on Saturday, as both sides held a minute’s silence in respect of a much-loved member of the club Louise Skinner who sadly passed away last week, reports RYAN JOYCE.
The game began with two evenly matched sides playing some attractive rugby, and the breakthrough came when Kyle Skinner made a break in the 22 and off-loaded to Zak Main who ran in Abergavenny’s first try, converted by Tom Jones.
A second try then came from a quick tap penalty, Lloyd Holder putting up the high ball, which wasn’t dealt with by the Monmouth defence and Gareth Beavan was on hand to go over, converted by Tom Jones for 14-0.
Abergavenny secured a well-executed driving maul for Joe Symonds to score a textbook forwards try later on.
And the fourth and bonus point try came from Dan Beavan which was converted by Rhys Ferguson.
With Monmouth scoring two well taken tries of their own Abergavenny Quins ran out winners by 26-10.
The Quins team consisted of Cameron Powell, Joe Symonds, Rob Lothian, Dan Anstey, Kyle Skinner, Zak Main, Harry Walbyoff, Morgan West-Jones, Tom Jones, Lloyd Holder, Ryan Symonds, Gareth Beavan, Morgan King, James Roberts and Will Williams.
A strong bench contained Sam Richards, Ben Watkins, Dan Beavan and Rhys Ferguson.
Round up
BRYNMAWR suffered a 27-0 loss at Nelson in East One on Saturday in East One.
Near neighbours and league rivals Blaenavon also went down on their travels, 33-8 at Newbridge.
But Forgeside ran out comfortable 52-6 winners at home to Girling in East Six.
Blaenavon visit Rhiwbina and Brynmawr go to Porth Harlequins in WRU Cup One on Saturday.
Usk RFC are at CRC Caerdydd in Cup 3 while Forgeside are home to Bettws in Cup 5.
