MIRACULOUSLY given the rain, Abergavenny’s unbeaten 1st XI saw action at Lisvane in the only South East Wales Division 1 game to survive the weather, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
A 25-over game finally started at 3.25pm and asked to bat first Abergavenny with a number of regulars unavailable set a very good score of 169-8 from their allotment.
There were quickfire contributions from Tom Pipe (36), Andrew Jones (13), Will Glenn (32) and Tom Norton (16).
James Hrastelj was the star playing only his second game of the season, his first game being for the 2nd XI on May 13th.
He batted and bowled really well scoring 21 not out and taking vital wickets as Lisvane struggled and saw the run rate in this truncated game rise to eight an over when they were 56-5 at around half way.
This became 61-6 when Hrastelj took his third wicket, before he added another for a four-wickets haul.
All the bowlers bowled tightly and made sure Lisvane didn’t get a chance to end their unbeaten season.
They were eventually all out for 106, with Abergavenny increasing their lead at the top of the table as a result.
The team was – Will Glenn (Capt), Sam Clarke, David Clarke, Tom Pipe, Andrew Jones, Tom Norton, Nathan Holly, Owen Harris, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy, James Hrastelj Jack Ryan. Officials – Ian Hudson and Reg Shah.
This Saturday (August 12), the 1st XI once again take on the second in the division, Tondu, at Avenue Road.
The 2nds are away at Blaina, the 3rd XI away at Usk and the 4th XI at home to league leaders Friends Union
An interested spectator most Saturdays at Avenue Road is Michael Powell, who is now in his 70s.
But, for a good part of three decades – the 1960s through to the 80s he was the outstanding batsman for Abergavenny CC, one of the well known ‘Powell Twins’.
Starting in the Colts and then the 2nd XI as a 16 year old, he eventually became a fixture in the 1st XI as an opening batsman.
His career spanned 26 seasons and brought him many highlights, played for Worcester CCC 2nd XI, Glamorgan CCC 2nd XI, representing Monmouthshire/Gwent County XI, the Three Counties League XI and captaining Abergavenny CC in 1971 and again from 1976-1980.
It was however his consistent batting along with tremendous ability as a close to the wicket catcher for which he is well known as one of the all-time best batters for the club.
In an era when club cricket records were not so well recorded as they are these days, this publication, the Abergavenny Chronicle, is the main provider of Abergavenny CC history.
Michael passed 1,000 runs in a Season on 10 occasions and although his century count (11 with a highest score of 134 not out) is lower than would have been expected given the volume of runs he scored, it was his sheer consistency that set him apart, churning out good scores week after week, including in excess of 75 half centuries).
In his best season for aggregate runs (1976), he topped 1,500 runs.
In his best season (1978) for centuries, he scored five.
Not to forget, as was the case with a number of his peers he also played rugby for the town in the winter months.
He was a very popular man with his team mates and the opposition players, and in his playing days won numerous club awards and Clubman of the Year after his playing days were over, when he served on the committee taking on a number of key roles, none more important than fixture secretary, which he took on in 1980 for a number of years.
He was a close friend of the late Brian Shackleton and learned a lot from playing under his captaincy.
It is safe to say he topped 15,000 runs for Abergavenny CC, putting him up there among the club’s top players over its 189-year history.
Elsewhere, the 2nd XI were the only Usk CC team to see senior action at the weekend, as they skittled Dinas Powys 1st XI out for 70 runs to record a 139-run win.
With the rain-hit match reduced to 25 overs, the South East Wales Four hosts racked up 209-2 as opener Matt Hancock cracked an unbeaten 71, backed by Aled Burkitt with 61 and Gabriel Warwick with 51.
Usk’s attack then ran amok, with just one Dinas batsman making double figures with 16 as all six bowlers took wickets, Jake Roderick and Neil Perrett both with braces.
Other fixtures this Saturday (August 12) include – Usk 1st XI v Mumbles, Llandaff 2nd XI v Usk 2nd XI, Bridgend Town 2nd XI v Llanarth 1st XI, Llanarth 2nd XI v Crumlin 2nd XI, Barry Wanderers 1st XI v Glangrwyney 1st XI, Glangrwyney 2nd XI v Croesyceiliog 4th XI.