Aber at the double with two wins over Caldi
WRU East Division Two
Abergavenny 1st XV 29 Caldicot 10
ABERGAVENNY 1st XV welcomed Caldicot to Bailey Park on Saturday, with both clubs able to field two sides to give spectators the prospect of two important league games, reports COLIN EVANS.
The team selected for the 1st XV were Connor Davies, Ryan Morgan, Matt Charles, Rhys Dawe, Callum Poole, James Trumper, Ben Main, Alex Howes, Rob Connick, Rod Webster, Nathan Byrne, Rhys Jones, James Lewis, Ieuan Evans and Nathan Williams with Tom Powell, Josh Jones, Dan Anstey ,Jordan Charles and Nathan Mason on the bench
Abergavenny began the game with an urgency which saw them take the game to Caldicot.
For the first quarter they dominated territory and possession, creating five chances to score but failed to take any of them.
But the deadlock was finally broken when Caldicot had a rare piece of possession, punching a hole through midfield and scoring a well-executed try near the posts.
Abergavenny were soon on the attack in the Caldicot half again though, the forwards driving the ball up close to the Caldicot line before Rob Connick took a direct line of attack to score a deserved try near the posts to level the scores 5-5.
Another period of Abergavenny pressure followed, and from a penalty kick into the corner the resulting lineout was well taken by Rhys Dawe before a well-executed rolling maul was driven over the line for a try for Ryan Morgan, converted by Rhys Jones (12-5).
Caldicot had their best period of the game before half-time, and an open period of play was rewarded with a try in the corner to close the gap to 12-10 going into half-time.
In the second half Abergavenny looked to play a more expansive game, looking to move the visiting forwards around the park.
Following a typical Alex Howes carry through midfield the ball was popped up to Callum Poole, who spotted a gap in the defence to score Abergavenny’s third try.
The home side were now looking very threatening, attacking from all areas of the field.
And a clean break by James Lewis found Ben Main in support, passing onto James Trumper who threw a long pass out to Ieuan Evans to score the try of the game under the posts, converted by Rhys Jones.
With the result secured, Abergavenny continued to entertain the crowd, and a kick ahead by James Lewis was collected by Nathan Williams who kicked on again for Nathan Byrne to collect and score in the corner, resulting in a 29-10 win for Abergavenny.
Dragons Athletic League
Abergavenny Quins 13 Caldicot Geese 5
ABERGAVENNY Quins welcomed Caldicot Geese in their first game of the Dragons Athletic League.
The hosts selected Cameron Powell, Kyle Skinner, Darren Pritchard, Morgan West-Jones, Luke Williams, Harry Walbyoff, Zak Main, Dan Beavan, Tom Jones, James Harris, Ryan Symonds, Ben Watkins, Morgan King, James Roberts and Sam Richards, with Martin George, Rob Lothian and Dan Horler on the bench.
The first half was a very competitive affair in which James Harris managed to convert two penalties with Caldicot scoring an unconverted try resulting in a 6-5 scoreline.
The decisive moment in the second half came when Morgan King was put into space to score a deserved try, converted by James Harris.
Abergavenny then managed to hold out a determined Caldicot team to secure a 13-5 victory.
