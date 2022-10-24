Aber 1st XV see off Old Boys to tighten grip at top of the table
WRU East Two
Newport HSOB 11
Abergavenny returned to league action on Saturday with a difficult away trip to Newport High School Old Boys in a top-of-the-table clash, reports COLIN EVANS.
The game had been much anticipated during the week and a very focused Abergavenny side took the field.
Newport who had a big imposing pack looked a real handful at set piece and in the loose, so the game plan was to move them around the field.
Early in the game Alex Howes broke through a tackle on halfway, and found Will Williams in support who glided past defenders before popping an inside pass to Nathan Williams for an easy run in for the opening try, which he converted himself for a 7-0 lead
Newport then took a grip on the game for the next 15 minutes, bringing their big ball carriers into play.
Abergavenny met the onslaught head-on with some tremendous tackling by Callum Poole, Liam Newton and Ben Main, though.
The front-row of Connor Davies, Ronan Lewis and Ryan Morgan dug deep to front up to the bigger pack at scrum time as well.
But from this period of pressure Newport converted a penalty and scored an unconverted try in the corner to take an 8-7 lead.
From the re-start Abergavenny picked up their high tempo game, spreading the ball wide for Anthony Squire and Will Williams to threaten the Newport defence.
From a quick tap penalty Rhob Connick, who was a constant threat all game, broke free before putting James Lewis into space to run in Abergavenny’s second try, converted by Nathan Williams.
With Abergavenny now leading 14-8 back came Newport, pinning the visitors in their own twenty-two.
But stoic defence by Rhys Dawe and a textbook jackal by Connor Davies ensured the score line remained 14-8 at half-time.
In the second half Abergavenny continued to spread the ball wide and kick well into space.
This had the desired effect as they were began to have more territory and possession.
And from a breakdown on halfway, Alex Howes broke clear running through several defenders to score in the corner to extendthe lead.
An Old Boys penalty closed the score line to 19-11 but the visiting supporters were confident their team had this game in the bag as Jordan Curran, Dan Beavan, Jordan Charles and Rhys Jones entered the fray to help close out the game.
Dan Beavan was soon into the game putting in some hefty tackles.
And from one of his trademark carries he linked up with Connick who put Howes into space to race in for his second and Abergavenny’s bonus point try, converted by Nathan Williams.
At 26-11 the visitors saw out the remainder of the game without alarm for a very impressive victory to cement their position at the top of the table.
This Saturday, Abergavenny host Cwmbran at Bailey Park in the WRU One Cup.
* Brynmawr returned to winning ways with a 37-5 home win over Senghenydd that takes them fourth in East One.
Blaenavon narrowly lost though, going down 20-15 at home to Nelson and slip to seventh.
This Saturday Blaenavon travel to face Risca and Brynmaewr visit Dowlais in the WRU One Cup.
