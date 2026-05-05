An almost thirty-acre rural Gloucestershire smallholding in a sought-after village, equestrian facilities, stables, a large heated indoor swimming pool, fishing ponds and a bluebell wood-what more could you want?
Bell House and Stables, on Lumbars Lane, in the hamlet of Elton, near historic Newnham with sweeping panoramic views over the River Severn in Gloucestershire, appears to have it all.
The entire property is listed with a guide price at auction of £750,000-plus.
Olivia Williams, of Paul Fosh Auctions, says the exceptional equestrian smallholding set in around 29.27 acres offers a rare combination of substantial family accommodation and extensive equestrian facilities.
Privately positioned at the end of Lumbars Lane within the sought after village of Elton, Bell House & Stables enjoys a peaceful setting surrounded by glorious Gloucestershire countryside.
Enthusing over the prime lot while pacing the grounds Olivia says: “The main residence is a spacious, four-bedroom detached home that has been extended over time to create generous living accommodation.
“The ground floor offers an entrance hall, fitted kitchen with quartz worktops and Rangemaster cooker, utility room, office, conservatory, open plan dining room, and an impressive triple aspect sitting room.
“A marvellous standout feature of the home is the 6ft deep heated indoor swimming pool with adjoining shower room, providing year-round non weather restricted, round leisure facilities.
“To the first floor, the property offers a master bedroom suite with dressing room and en-suite shower room, together with three further double bedrooms, family bathroom, and additional en-suite facilities.
“Externally, the house is complemented by beautifully maintained gardens and lawns, a patio entertaining area, covered hot tub, and outdoor seating space.
Olivia says: “For equestrian purchasers, the property is particularly impressive. The extensive equestrian facilities include multiple stable blocks with 19 loose boxes, together with a tack room, garage, office space, horse walker, sand paddock, and sand gallops set within the estate's Land. The current layout offers excellent potential for private use or professional equestrian pursuits.
“The surrounding land is arranged in paddocks and field enclosures, with two fishing ponds and an area of bluebell woodland, making the property equally appealing to agricultural and leisure buyers alike.
“Bell House & Stables represents a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial country home with equestrian amenities in a desirable rural location.
“Elton is a well-placed rural village in the Forest of Dean district of Gloucestershire, offering an attractive balance of countryside living and accessibility.
“The property benefits from convenient access to the A4151 and nearby A48, providing useful connections to Gloucester, Chepstow, Monmouth, the M4/M5 motorway network, Bristol, Cardiff and the wider Midlands and South West regions.
The main house is to be sold with vacant possession while the stables are currently leased to John O'Shea Racing. A six-month notice has been issued to John O'Shea Racing.
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this property and some 100 other varied lots will be on offer for sale online, starts at noon on Tuesday, May 19 and ends from 2pm on Thursday, May 21.
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