A grade II listed Victorian-era now closed Powys school could have a bright new future after being put for sale at auction.
The 161-year-old building, in the heart of the Welsh Marches, could have the potential for a range of new uses from residential, commercial or a mix of both, says Sean Roper of Paul Fosh Auctions.
And what’s more the adjacent former headmaster’s house, is also for sale but listed as an earlier, separate lot at the same auction.
The Old Schoolmaster’s House has a guide price of £65,000.
Sean said: “The Old School, West Street, Knighton, which is listed with a guide price at auction of £65,000, presents a rare and compelling opportunity to acquire a landmark Victorian building of significant historical and architectural merit in the heart of the Welsh Marches.
“Dating from 1865, this imposing former school stands as a testament to the educational and civic ambitions of the Victorian era, offering a unique blend of period character, robust construction, and versatile internal space.
“Set within its own railed yard and enjoying a prominent position at the north end of Knighton, the property appears ideally placed for a range of future uses—residential, commercial, or mixed—subject to securing the necessary planning and heritage consents.
“Designated as a Grade II listed building, The Old School is protected for its special architectural and historic interest, with its distinctive Gothic Revival styling, original materials, and carefully considered layout all contributing to its enduring appeal.
“The building’s generous proportions, high ceilings and abundance of natural light create a dramatic canvas for restoration and adaptation, while its setting—adjacent to open recreation grounds and within easy reach of Knighton’s amenities—enhances its desirability for investors, developers, and heritage enthusiasts alike.
“With the Welsh property market demonstrating resilience and a growing appetite for distinctive period conversions, The Old School, Knighton, represents an exceptional investment prospect.
“Whether envisaged as a grand family home, a boutique residential development, creative workspaces, or a community hub, this property offers the scale, flexibility and provenance to deliver a truly outstanding project.”
The former schoolmaster’s house, which comes up as an earlier lot in the auction programme, could be a welcome addition to the buyer of the former school.
Olivia Williams, who is selling the schoolmaster's house on behalf of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “The stand out property, with lounge, kitchen, entrance hall with stairs to first floor, two bedrooms and bathroom brims with original features, sits on a generous plot and has valuable off-road parking.
“In need of full renovation, it offers huge potential for transformation - ideal for developers, investors, or anyone seeking a standout project in a sought-after location with local amenities located nearby.
“A solid footprint, great outdoor space, and bags of charm make this an exciting auction prospect.”
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when the Old School, the former schoolmaster’s house and some 100 other varied lots will be on offer for sale online, started yesterday (Tuesday) and ends at 5pm on Thursday, April 16.
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