A striking rural pink-hued Herefordshire cottage listed for sale for just £15,000 sold for more than eight times that figure at auction.
In urgent need of refurbishment Oaklands, on Rhystone Lane, in the village of Lugwardine, set buyers into overdrive as bids flooded in to the online auction.
The fact the two-bedroom property required extensive refurbishment failed to deter bidders before the cottage sold for £120,500.
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “Oaklands cottage was a real star of a very interesting and varied auction. The really charming two-bedroom property, in the ever-popular Herefordshire village of Lugwardine, grabbed the attention of auction buyers.
“Initial renovation work has started on the property but there is plenty more to be done. The house has huge potential and what’s more has some simply stunning views of the historic church at the rear.
“The property, which has its original fireplace in the lounge area, now offers a unique opportunity for the new owner to place their own stamp.
“There is a rear garden and also a side garden, with access from the side of the house. Work has already started on the property. Some of the rooms have been boarded and a potential kitchen re located. Plasterboard and skimming have started in some rooms.
“Work will need to be carried out inside the property to achieve a good return if the new owner has purchased the house for investment purposes.
“Located a 10-minute drive from Hereford city centre, this is the ideal location to enjoy the perfect mix of city convenience and countryside charm.
“With its historic cathedral, riverside walks, independent shops, and excellent schools, this vibrant city of Hereford offers a welcoming community and all the amenities you need. Just minutes from rolling countryside and well-connected to major cities, Hereford is ideal for families, professionals, and anyone seeking a balanced lifestyle."
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, starts at noon on Tuesday, March 10 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 12
