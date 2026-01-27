A chance to grab what were once three Monmouthshire cottages for the price of one big one is on offer at auction.
The cottages, which date from the nineteenth century, are now one spacious semi-detached character cottage.
Called Firwood, on Manson Lane, in the Welsh English border village of Manson, near Monmouth, the property is listed with Paul Fosh Auctions for £298,000.
Angie Davey, of the property auctioneers, said: “This roomy, historic, semi- detached attractive cottage was initially built way back in 1873 when it was three separate cottages.
“The property is now a single, spacious cottage with the added bonus of having stunning, far-reaching views across the gorgeous, undulating Monmouthshire and Herefordshire border countryside.
“Situated in a charming rural village between the towns of Monmouth and Hereford the property has two reception rooms, a kitchen, large utility room, three bedrooms and a bathroom accessed via two staircases.
“The master bedroom has plumbing for an en-suite. There is double glazing/gas central heating (not tested).
“The garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, is situated at the side of the property to take in the views. There is a side access to the front of the property.
“Firwood has a garage/workshop which could be converted into additional accommodation and accessed via the living room, subject to planning. The property, to be sold with vacant possession, has parking for two cars.”
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this and some ninety-plus other varied lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 3 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 5
