An impressive Monmouth grade II Georgian detached residence offering a combination of established income and asset management potential has gone for sale at auction.
At the heart of the market town of Monmouth the historic property, which is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions, comprises a well-presented principal residence alongside two self-contained units arranged as a one bedroom and a two-bedroom flat.
This property along with some 100 other varied lots will be on offer for sale online, started Tuesday, April 14 and ends at 5pm on Thursday
Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions, says both of the flats are currently utilised as short term holiday lets providing an established income stream.
“The main house at The Elms, on New Dixton Road, Monmouth, offers generous accommodation, four double bedrooms, multiple reception rooms as well as a well-appointed kitchen packed with masses of original features.
“Externally the property currently supports a cattery business. While this business will cease upon sale, with the appropriate licences the business could continue, however the space may offer scope for alternative uses subject to the necessary consents.
“There are gardens to the front, side and rear, parking for several cars, and the purpose-built outbuildings which is currently used as a cattery. The layout and mix of accommodation provide flexibility for a range of approaches including continued short-term letting, multi-generational living etc.
“To be sold with vacant possession The Elms which is listed with a guide price of £780,000 presents a substantial investment opportunity situated as it is in the sought after market town of Monmouth, a location which is well known for its consistent demand for short term accommodation.
“Positioned on the edge of the Wye Valley, the area attracts year-round visitors. Monmouth offers a busy town centre with a range of amenities alongside good road connectivity via the A40 providing access towards Bristol, Cardiff and the Midlands.
New Dixton Road in Monmouth is a sought-after residential area located near the town centre and the A40, featuring a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced homes. Known for its proximity to local amenities and scenic views of the Wye Valley and The Kymin, it is a popular area for families.
The Elms is close to Dixton Mound - an oval earthwork of unknown origin which has a ditch running around the perimeter. An archaeological dig in 1848 found 11th and 12th century material and Roman material has also been found dating from the 2nd Century. Cadw has scheduled the Mound as an ancient monument.
The village of Dixton itself is located a mile outside Monmouth, on the banks of the River Wye. The parish originally comprised the two manors of Dixton Newton and Dixton Hadnock, on either side of the river
According to the historian Sabine Baring-Gould the name Dixton originally derives from that of the saint Tydiwg, or Tydiuc, to whom the parish church was dedicated. The Welsh name Llandydiwg became, in English, Dukeston and later Dixton.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.