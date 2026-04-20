A closed grade II listed Victorian-era Powys school and school master’s house may have a bright new future after both were bought at auction.
The 161-year-old building, in the heart of the Welsh Marches, may now have the potential for a range of new uses from residential, commercial or a mix of both, says Sean Roper of Paul Fosh Auctions.
The Old School at West Street, Knighton, Powys was listed with a guide price of £65,000.
And the adjacent former schoolmaster’s house which was for sale as a separate lot with a guide price of £65,000, also has great potential.
Sean said: “The Old School presents a rare and compelling opportunity to acquire a landmark Victorian building of significant historical and architectural merit in the heart of the Welsh Marches.
“Dating from 1865, this imposing former school stands as a testament to the educational and civic ambitions of the Victorian era, offering a unique blend of period character, robust construction, and versatile internal space.
“Set within its own railed yard and enjoying a prominent position at the north end of Knighton, the property appears ideally placed for a range of future uses, residential, commercial, or mixed, subject to securing the necessary planning and heritage consents.
“Designated as a Grade II listed building, The Old School is protected for its special architectural and historic interest, with its distinctive Gothic Revival styling, original materials, and carefully considered layout all contributing to its enduring appeal.
“The building’s generous proportions, high ceilings and abundance of natural light create a dramatic canvas for restoration and adaptation, while its setting, adjacent to open recreation grounds and within easy reach of Knighton’s amenities, enhanced its desirability for investors, developers, and heritage enthusiasts alike.
“With the Welsh property market demonstrating resilience and a growing appetite for distinctive period conversions, The Old School, Knighton, represented an exceptional investment prospect.
“Whether envisaged as a grand family home, a boutique residential development, creative workspaces, or a community hub, this property offers the scale, flexibility and provenance to deliver a truly outstanding project.”
The former schoolmaster’s house came up as an earlier lot in the auction programme.
Olivia Williams, selling the property on behalf of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “The stand out property, with lounge, kitchen, entrance hall with stairs to first floor, two bedrooms and bathroom brims with original features, sits on a generous plot and has valuable off-road parking.
“In need of full renovation, it offers huge potential for transformation, ideal for developers, investors, or anyone seeking a standout project in a sought-after location with local amenities located nearby.
“A solid footprint, great outdoor space, and bags of charm made this an exciting auction prospect.”
The former school master’s house attracted four bidders who together made a total of 38 bids before the lot sold for £103,000 while the old school attracted five bidders who lodged a total of 52 bids before that property sold for £104,000.
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