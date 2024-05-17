Looking to buy a new property but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From investment opportunities to first time buys, there are a variety of options on the market in Monmouthshire.
We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £150,000.
Sunnybank, Abergavenny - £130,000
This mid-terraced house is in need of some structural works and modernisation, and is a cash only purchase.
Inside, there are two large reception rooms, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is a garden and storage shed to the rear, and the property is described as “perfect” for a family home once modernised.
Vine Court, Monmouth - £136,500
This first floor apartment is one of ten purpose-built homes in the building and has countryside views.
The accommodation is made up of an inner hallway, a living room with a picture window, a kitchen, a bedroom with an integrated wardrobe and a bathroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens to the front and back, plus a communal tarmac car park.
Monk Street, Abergavenny - £139,950
This second floor flat is a “great” first time buy or investment opportunity which is a short walk from the town centre.
Inside, there is a living and dining room, a modern fitted kitchen, a large double bedroom, and a bathroom.
The property also has a private parking space, and is described by the agent as “neatly presented”.
Bulwark Avenue, Chepstow - £140,000
This second floor apartment sits in a purpose-built development with “superb” views towards the Severn Bridge.
The accommodation includes a living and dining room, a fully fitted kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens and allocated parking, and the apartment has been recently modernised.
St Maur Gardens, Chepstow - £149,500
This first floor apartment is in a period building which was once used as a girl’s school and is close to the centre of Chepstow.
The property comprises an entrance hall, a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom with a built-in cupboard, and a bathroom.
The exterior of the building has been fully refurbished, and outside there is an allocated parking space.