Situated in what many describe as the food capital of Wales, the soon-to-be former Brewers Fayre restaurant in Llanfoist is on the market for £585,000 plus VAT with agent, Christie and Co. It presents the ideal opportunity for a prospective owner to add to the culinary flair Abergavenny has become renowned for over the years, but not before the current owner closes for the last time in September. That story can be accessed via The Chronicle’s website.