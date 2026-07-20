A popular restaurant in Abergavenny is on the market and it’s ready for its new owner to take on the challenge of running their own hospitality venue in one of Wales’ most sought after locations.
Situated in what many describe as the food capital of Wales, the soon-to-be former Brewers Fayre restaurant in Llanfoist is on the market for £585,000 plus VAT with agent, Christie and Co. It presents the ideal opportunity for a prospective owner to add to the culinary flair Abergavenny has become renowned for over the years, but not before the current owner closes for the last time in September. That story can be accessed via The Chronicle’s website.
The Abergavenny Brewers Fayre is a purpose-built, detached restaurant with brick elevations and rendered sections set beneath a pitched tiled roof. Internally, the property has an open-plan restaurant arranged around a central bar and service area. Seating is configured to accommodate a range of customer groups, including table and booth-style arrangements suited to family dining. The unit has commercial kitchen and ancillary back-of-house areas, including storage, staff welfare facilities and an office. There is a large shared car park, and an outdoor seating area.
Situated at Westgate in Llanfoist, south of the town centre, and occupying a roadside position close to the A465, there is plenty of scope for passing trade and welcoming guests from the nearby Premier Inn. Situated just across the car park, the hotel is set to remain open as normal with a chance to welcome guests from far and wide to the venue.
The surrounding area is predominantly commercial and the location is well located for access to Abergavenny town centre, Castle and Museum. It also sits on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park. There are strong road links via the nearby A40 and A465, providing routes to Newport, Hereford and the wider motorway network. The town’s railway station and local bus services offer additional public transport options and access to the wider South Wales region and beyond.
•Restaurant & bar area •Bar •Ladies WCs & Gents WCs •Baby change room & accessible WC •Commercial kitchen •Walk in fridge & walk in freezer •Office •Staff room •Utility Room •Storage •Staff WCs
•Cellar
The trade fixtures and fittings are included in the purchase price. Certain items bearing corporate identity, brand name, third-party owned or on the excluded list can be removed from the property prior to, or shortly after, completion.
Staff currently working at the restaurant are expected to be able to transfer to the new owner when the sale is completed. The sale is subject to TUPE - Transfer of Undertaking (Protection of Employment), all staff will transfer with the business. Anonymised schedules will be available in the data room for review by qualified parties only.
No direct approach may be made to view the property and any viewing must be made by appointment by contacting Graeme Clifford on [email protected].
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