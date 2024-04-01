Forecast: Blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Strong winds. Thursday Rain/Showers. Day 15C/59F Night 10C/50F in Usk. Mod SW Friday Rain/Showers. Day 15C/59F Night 10C/50F in Cwmdu. Mod SW Saturday Showers. Day 14C/57F Night 10C/50F in Monmouth. Mod SW Sunday Showers. Day 14C/57F Night 8C/46F in Abertillery. Mod SW Monday Rain/Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 8C/46F in Bont. Mod SW Tuesday Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 7C/45F in Skenfrith. Mod SW Wednesday Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Pandy. Mod SW Outlook: Changeable; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 6.39 a.m. Sunset: 7.52 p.m. Moonrise: 5.26 a.m. Moonset: 1.47 p.m.