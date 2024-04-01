Forecast:  Blustery showers or longer spells of rain.  Strong winds. Thursday  Rain/Showers.  Day 15C/59F Night 10C/50F in Usk.  Mod SW Friday  Rain/Showers.  Day 15C/59F Night 10C/50F in Cwmdu.  Mod SW Saturday  Showers.  Day 14C/57F Night 10C/50F in Monmouth.  Mod SW Sunday  Showers.  Day 14C/57F Night 8C/46F in Abertillery.  Mod SW Monday  Rain/Showers.  Day 13C/55F Night 8C/46F in Bont.  Mod SW Tuesday  Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 7C/45F in Skenfrith.  Mod SW Wednesday  Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Pandy.  Mod SW Outlook:  Changeable; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 6.39 a.m.  Sunset: 7.52 p.m. Moonrise: 5.26 a.m.  Moonset:  1.47 p.m.