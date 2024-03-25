Forecast: A rather damp Easter. Fair temperatures. Winds easing. Thursday Showers. Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Llangattock. Mod SW Good Friday Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Pontrilas. Mod SW Saturday Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 5C/41F in Monmouth. Light S Easter Sunday Rain/Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Usk. Light NE BH Monday Rain/Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Cwmdu. Light NE Tuesday Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Abertillery. Light N Wednesday Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in Grosmont. Light NW Outlook: Changeable; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 5.55 a.m. Sunset: 6.40 p.m. Moonrise: 10.41 p.m. Moonset: 7.01 a.m.