Forecast:  A rather damp Easter.  Fair temperatures.  Winds easing. Thursday  Showers.  Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Llangattock.  Mod SW Good Friday  Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Pontrilas. Mod SW Saturday  Showers.  Day 13C/55F Night 5C/41F in Monmouth.  Light S Easter Sunday  Rain/Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Usk.  Light NE BH Monday  Rain/Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Cwmdu.  Light NE Tuesday  Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Abertillery.  Light N Wednesday  Showers.  Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in Grosmont.  Light NW Outlook:  Changeable; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 5.55 a.m.  Sunset: 6.40 p.m. Moonrise: 10.41 p.m.  Moonset:  7.01 a.m.