Hot on the heels of Barclays and HBSC closing their Abergavenny branches, the town has been dealt yet another blow with the news that Halifax is also shutting. While the decision is ultimately a commercial one, with falling branch transactions and the growth of digital banking being blamed, it is nevertheless bitterly disappointing. Not everyone is comfortable or familiar with using online or mobile banking and there are many customers, especially elderly and vulnerable people, who rely on traditional over-the-counter-services. It is bound to cause inconvenience to begin with and we need to make sure Halifax is properly supporting and advising customers on alternative banking options. I am pleased to hear a Community Banker will be available after the branch closes on 5 August 2024 to help local people and I look forward to receiving further information once this new service has been set up. In the meantime, I will be speaking to Halifax about how it plans to assist staff members, either through redeployment to a role at another branch or a different part of the business.