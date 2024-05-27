Forecast. Largely dry for much of the time. Fair temperatures. Light winds. Thursday Showers. Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Abergavenny. Mod NW Friday Dry, sunny spells. Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Cwmdu. Light NW Saturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Bont. Light NW Sunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 18C/64F Night 9C/48F in Varteg. Light NW Monday Dry, sunny spells. Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Pontrilas. Light NW Tuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 19C/66F Night 12C/54F in Llanfoist. Light/V Wednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Dixton. Light/V Outlook: Chiefly settled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count: Low/Mod UV: Low/Mod Sunrise: 5.00 a.m. Sunset: 9.20 p.m. Moonrise: 2.14 a.m. Moonset: 12.10 p.m.
The weather for the week ahead with Jonathan Powell
Wednesday 29th May 2024 10:16 am
Sunny spells this week (Image by Dim Hou from Pixabay)
