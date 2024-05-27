Forecast.  Largely dry for much of the time.  Fair temperatures.  Light winds. Thursday  Showers.  Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Abergavenny.  Mod NW Friday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Cwmdu.  Light NW Saturday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Bont.  Light NW Sunday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 18C/64F Night  9C/48F in Varteg.  Light NW Monday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Pontrilas.  Light NW Tuesday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 19C/66F Night 12C/54F in Llanfoist.  Light/V Wednesday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Dixton.  Light/V Outlook:  Chiefly settled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count: Low/Mod UV: Low/Mod Sunrise: 5.00 a.m.  Sunset: 9.20 p.m. Moonrise: 2.14 a.m.  Moonset: 12.10 p.m.