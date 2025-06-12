“Trembling as he obviously contemplated the sheer magnitude of my all-knowing power, I sighed like I imagined a fantastical being weighed down by the magnitude of its own magic might, and seemingly being directed by an agency other than my own, pointed to his gold pan and bucket and said, ‘Dip that into the river as many times as it takes to fill that bucket and you’ll have enough fairy gold to one day bring magic back to the world. In a land of materialistic values and parasitic greed, it’ll appear as dust and be considered worthless, but its true value will remain priceless.’