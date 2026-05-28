I recently held another supermarket surgery, this time in Abergavenny alongside local Councillor Laura Wright. When I was elected, I promised to be as accessible as possible, and these pop-up surgeries are one of the ways I’m trying to do that.

It was great to have so many interesting conversations, hear residents’ concerns, and pick up issues that my team and I are now supporting people with - including DVLA problems, anti-social behaviour and housing issues.