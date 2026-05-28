I recently met with Kenny and Ben from the fantastic restaurant Creates in Monmouth. For some time now, the scaffolding on Church Street has caused real disruption for local businesses and reduced footfall in the area, compounded further by the impact of the floods back in November.
I know how frustrating this situation has been for businesses trying to recover and get back on their feet. Following the meeting, I have come away with a number of actions to help push this issue forward and make sure work on the building is completed as soon as possible, and the scaffolding is removed.
In the meantime, I would really encourage residents to continue supporting Church Street. It remains open and packed with brilliant independent businesses that deserve our support.
I also recently held another supermarket surgery, this time in Abergavenny alongside local Councillor Laura Wright.
When I was elected, I promised to be as accessible as possible, and these pop-up surgeries are one of the ways I’m trying to do that.
It was great to have so many interesting conversations, hear residents’ concerns, and pick up issues that my team and I are now supporting people with - including DVLA problems, anti-social behaviour and housing issues.
I’ll be holding more supermarket surgeries, coffee mornings and in-person surgeries across Monmouthshire soon, so keep an eye out.
It was also fantastic to attend the official opening of Rogiet Community Junction recently.This has become one of my favourite places to stop when I’m out and about in the area.
I used to visit when the team were based in their original home around the corner, so it’s incredible to now see them in their brand new building serving food and drink throughout the week.A huge Llongyfarchiadau to everyone involved in making this happen, including support from the National Lottery Fund, the previous Welsh Labour Government and Monmouthshire County Council.
Finally, I was delighted to attend a farm talk and walk with Gwent Wildlife Trust at Pentwyn Farm.Gwent Wildlife Trust do fantastic work across Monmouthshire protecting and restoring our natural environment and wildlife, and it was really interesting to learn more about their work on nature recovery.
Their reserve supports thousands upon thousands of orchids, wildflowers and insects. It really is amazing to see.
As always, if there’s an issue you think my team and I can help you with, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with my office.
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