It’s been another busy week with important meetings and visits, both here in Monmouthshire and further afield.
I recently met with the incredible volunteers at SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association), who carry out life-saving lifeboat and search-and-rescue operations across the River Severn and surrounding areas.
They explained how they’re called out around 100 times a year to help people in urgent need, and I was lucky to join them for a tour up the river to see their amazing work first-hand. They’re all unpaid volunteers and their dedication is inspiring, we’re so lucky to have them serving our area.
I also attended a community meeting with Raglan and Mitchel Troy Community Councils to discuss concerns about the A40 and its two dangerous right-turn junctions in Raglan.
It’s clear this stretch of road is not fit for purpose, and too many accidents and near misses are happening. I’ll continue to work with SWTRA, Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council to make this stretch of road safer, while also ensuring that any changes don’t lead to HGVs being redirected through Raglan High Street.
Over in Caldicot, I spent time with Queer Space at Together Works – a safe and welcoming hub for the local transgender and gender non-conforming community.
It was incredibly insightful to hear their personal stories and learn more about the challenges they face. Spaces like this play such an important role in making our communities inclusive and supportive, and I’ll continue doing everything I can to ensure that every resident feels safe and respected here in Monmouthshire.
Finally, I was pleased to attend the EU–UK Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels to discuss resetting our trading relationship with the EU. Our European colleagues were delighted to see this meeting go ahead as there were none in 2024 under the last Government.
During the meeting, I pushed for a veterinary and SPS agreement that would benefit Welsh farmers, a youth opportunity scheme to help young people study or take up apprenticeships abroad, and a better touring artists scheme to make it easier for UK bands and performers to travel to the EU.
These are small but important changes that would make a real difference to people here in Monmouthshire, and I’ll keep pushing for progress.
As ever, if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch by emailing me at [email protected] or calling 01291 200139.