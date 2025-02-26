With Parliament in recess, I recently had a full week of doing what I love doing best, spending my time in Monmouthshire and talking to you, my fellow residents!
First, I visited Newport Probation Service, HMP Usk, and HMP Prescoed with Jessica Morden MP to learn more about the vital work they do and the challenges they face. From rehabilitation to reintegration, they’re all working incredibly hard to reduce reoffending and keep Monmouthshire safe.
In Abergavenny, It was great to meet up with Paul Cable of Cable News and see the progress on his new shop premises. It’s fantastic to see the business returning to Frogmore Street, where it belongs, after the devastating fire.
I also enjoyed visiting Meadowbank Day Nursery to see the wonderful childcare they provide. I loved seeing their forest school space while also learning more about the challenges facing the childcare sector. I’ll raise these concerns with the relevant authorities to ensure that Meadowbank and other providers get the support they need.
In Goytre, it was incredibly moving to see the plans for the Goytre Fawr War Memorial Project alongside Mike Jones MBE and Armed Forces Champion Cllr Peter Strong from MCC. It’s inspiring to see the architect, stonemason, and the Royal British Legion working together to create a memorial that honours those who have lost their lives protecting our country.
I fully support this project and will do all I can to help ensure it is built. It’s also a reminder of those still fighting for their freedom today. This past week marked three years since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and I remain hopeful for a fair and just resolution for the Ukrainian people.
In Monmouth, alongside listening to residents in Wyesham, I was also delighted to see the amazing team at Ty Price receive their community award from the High Sheriff for their fantastic ‘Meet & Eat’ sessions every Monday and Friday. It was wonderful to chat with the volunteers and residents who find the centre such a warm and welcoming space. A huge well done to everyone involved!
My team of caseworkers has continued working incredibly hard. In just one week, we responded to 262 detailed emails requesting support and solved 49 issues, and as of writing, we’re currently supporting 266 residents.