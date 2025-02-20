This week, I organised and met with Skenfrith residents, Natural Resources Wales, Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) to discuss how we can better protect Skenfrith from flooding. Improved flood defences are desperately needed – both for individual homes and for the village as a whole. I am hopeful that more pumps from MCC will be made available and I will keep the pressure on NRW to deliver the project they have promised.
In Westminster, I took part in a debate on Inheritance Tax for Farmers, raising the concerns of Emma and Robert, two farmers I met with the previous week. I also met with Aled Jones, Head of NFU Cymru to discuss the issues farmers face across Wales. I will continue to engage and support Monmouthshire farmers in any way I can.
I also sponsored and spoke at the launch of the Wellbeing of Women’s Period Symptom Checker, a new tool designed to help women better understand their symptoms and access the care they need. The checker provides women with guidance, self-care tips, and even a letter they can take to their GP explaining their symptoms. As member of the Women and Equalities committee, I'm pleased to support this initiative.
On Friday, I returned home to Monmouthshire. My first stop was Lougher Home Care, where I spoke to staff and the families of those they care for. It was an emotional visit, with many sharing their personal experiences of finding reliable care. I also shared my own experience of finding care for my dad. Social care affects us all at some stage, and I will continue to press for better support for carers and their families.
At Serennu Children’s Centre, I met the brilliant team at Sparkle, a charity that supports young people with disabilities and developmental difficulties. The centre is fantastic - it includes a swimming pool and even a cinema, ensuring children can enjoy these experiences in an inclusive environment. Sparkle provides vital support to families across Monmouthshire, and I thank them for their incredible work.
On Saturday, I hosted a surgery in Caldicot to see how I could help residents with pressing issues. My team and I are working hard to resolve all concerns that are raised with us, and in just one week, we responded to 174 residents' emails, solved 38 residents’ issues, and continue to support over 280 residents.