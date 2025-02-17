February has already been a busy month meeting with residents, businesses, and community groups across Monmouthshire, listening to their concerns and ensuring their voices are heard in Westminster.
Among those I spoke with were the students at Raglan Primary School, who had sent me letters regarding their concerns about the future of Wales’ temperate rainforests. We discussed the health of our rivers and other issues related to protecting the environment. They also asked brilliant questions about my role as their MP.
The discussions of sustainability continued as I toured Magor Brewery. AB InBev are a fantastic business employing over 500 people at this brewery alone and investing in renewable energy to achieve net zero. It was great to meet the team, learn about their work, and see how they are leading the way in sustainable manufacturing. We are lucky to have such an innovative business right here in Monmouthshire.
In Monmouth, I heard concerns from residents about the proposed relocation of Monmouth Library. I raised these with Monmouthshire County Council and organised a meeting with MCC and Friends of Monmouth Library to confirm the library will remain in Rolls Hall. Libraries are at the heart of our communities, and I will always fight for them.
I also met with a couple in Grosmont to discuss the challenges they face running a small, family-run farm. Farmers are already navigating major challenges, and I understand concerns about the proposed changes to Inheritance Tax. I have been meeting with farmers across the constituency, listening to their concerns, looking at their figures, and passing them on to the Treasury. Following this, I also raised Emma and Robert’s situation in a Westminster Hall debate to ensure their voices were heard.
Over in Westminster, I continued to press for action on the reopening of Inglis Bridge, raising this issue with the Leader of the House and asking her to support my request for the MOD to provide funding and refurbish the bridge. I’m pleased that she has agreed to follow this up with Ministers, and I will keep pushing for progress.
Looking ahead, I’m looking forward to hosting our International Women’s Day – Monmouthshire event on Saturday, March, 1 in Chepstow. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible women across Monmouthshire with guest speakers, networking, and live music. Tickets are available via my social media pages.