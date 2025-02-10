Cleaning up our rivers was one of my key promises when running for MP, and since being elected, I have made this issue a top priority.
I have worked tirelessly in Westminster to raise awareness of Monmouthshire’s rivers and their decline. For years, they have been treated as a dumping ground for rogue water companies and other polluters.From day one, I made this issue a priority.
Within two weeks of being elected in July 2024, I met with Secretary of State Steve Reed to push for tougher regulations on water companies. In December, I raised concerns about water quality in the River Wye directly with the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions, reinforcing the urgent need for legislation and funding.I then secured the first-ever cross-border meeting between UK Government Ministers and the Wye Catchment Partnership to push for real action. Tackling this crisis requires serious collaboration between the UK and Welsh Governments.
In January 2025 , I was selected to sit on the Water (Special Measures) Bill Committee, giving me a direct role in scrutinising and strengthening legislation to tackle pollution. This vital bill bans bonuses for water bosses who break the law, introduces prison sentences for persistent polluters, and enforces severe financial penalties on water companies that pollute our waterways.I also led a Westminster Hall debate on water quality, calling for DEFRA to fund the Wye Catchment Partnership’s River Wye Action Plan, a critical next step in cleaning up the Wye.
On January 28th, I spoke in Parliament about the importance of protecting our rivers, highlighting the brilliant efforts of campaigners like Angela from Save the River Usk and Friends of the River Wye. That same day, the House of Commons passed the Water (Special Measures) Bill—an important step forward in our fight for clean rivers.
While progress has been made, I know there is still much more to do. I will continue to monitor the impact of the Water Bill, push for funding for the Usk Nutrient Management Plan and Wye Action Plan, and encourage stronger collaboration between the UK and Welsh Governments.The mission to clean up our rivers is an upstream battle, but together, I know we can achieve meaningful change.