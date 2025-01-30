A major milestone in our campaign to clean up our rivers was reached last week as Parliament passed the Water (Special Measures) Bill. As member of the committee to scrutinise this bill, I’m really pleased to see this bill will soon become law. This momentous legislation introduces tough penalties for water bosses who break the law and enforces severe fines on water companies polluting our waterways. This is a crucial step forward in the fight to clean up our rivers such as the Wye, Usk and all their tributaries.