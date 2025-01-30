January was another productive month for me and my team as we continue to work hard to support residents here at home in Monmouth while also pushing for positive change from Westminster.
In total, we resolved over 100 issues for residents, helping them with housing, business support and healthcare. Alongside this, my team and I responded to 608 emails from residents regarding policy and campaigns, if you ever have any concerns or need any support, I urge you to get in touch and we’ll always do what we can to help.
A major milestone in our campaign to clean up our rivers was reached last week as Parliament passed the Water (Special Measures) Bill. As member of the committee to scrutinise this bill, I’m really pleased to see this bill will soon become law. This momentous legislation introduces tough penalties for water bosses who break the law and enforces severe fines on water companies polluting our waterways. This is a crucial step forward in the fight to clean up our rivers such as the Wye, Usk and all their tributaries.
While in Westminster, I regularly meet with various Government Ministers to push for meaningful progress on important projects in Monmouthshire. One of my most recent meetings was with Maria Eagle MP, Minister for Defence Procurement, to discuss the closure of Inglis Bridge and emphasise how desperate Monmouth is to have the bridge back. Restoring this bridge is a big task and the first step is to get the funding secured from the MOD.
I know how important Inglis Bridge is to residents of both Monmouth and Osbaston and I will continue pushing the Government for action. I was also pleased to meet Lord Timpson, Prisons Minister, to receive a full briefing on our local prisons at Usk and Prescoed. I am looking forward to a visit to both institutions to understand how they function and the challenges our prison officers and staff are facing.
One of my most recent highlights was welcoming students and teachers from Osbaston Church in Wales School to Parliament. It was a breath of fresh air to see so many young people in Westminster, asking some brilliant questions and showing a real interest in democracy. I look forward to welcoming more schools from Monmouthshire in the future.