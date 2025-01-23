To begin this week’s column, I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This is a much-needed step towards ending the horrors and suffering we have recently witnessed. All efforts must now focus on delivering crucial humanitarian aid, ensuring the safe return of all hostages, and working towards a permanent solution for peace.
My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives in this conflict, and I sincerely hope this agreement marks the beginning of long-lasting peace in Gaza.
In Monmouthshire, transport infrastructure remains a key priority, and I am determined to see the eagerly awaited Magor Walkway Station become a reality. Last week brought promising signs of progress. Both the UK and Welsh Governments have officially recognised Magor Railway Station as an immediate priority and then shortly after this announcement, I met with the Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, to discuss the Magor Railway Station and push for urgent action.
This project will not only help reduce congestion on the M4 and in and around Magor but also boost economic growth. I will continue doing everything I can to secure funding and ensure this station is built as soon as possible. I’ll keep you updated on any progress.I also recently met with Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood and Matt Bishop MP for Forest of Dean to discuss growing traffic congestion from the Forest of Dean into Chepstow and the A4136 in Monmouth.
Additionally, I raised the urgent need to speed up repairs following the landslide on the A40 and a third Severn crossing from Lydney to Glos to Lillian.
In Parliament, I spoke about problem gambling and how it’s a growing public health crisis. With 2.5% of the population classified as problem gamblers, and 44% of them at high risk of suicidal behaviour, urgent action is needed. This is an important issue I that will continue to press for action on to ensure better support for those affected.Back home in Monmouthshire, I held a surgery where I met with constituents seeking help on various issues. I was also out door-knocking, speaking directly with residents about the concerns that matter most to them. Issues raised included the state of our roads and access to affordable childcare. I will continue to push Welsh Government & Monmouthshire County Council on these key issues.