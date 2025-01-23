In Parliament, I spoke about problem gambling and how it’s a growing public health crisis. With 2.5% of the population classified as problem gamblers, and 44% of them at high risk of suicidal behaviour, urgent action is needed. This is an important issue I that will continue to press for action on to ensure better support for those affected.Back home in Monmouthshire, I held a surgery where I met with constituents seeking help on various issues. I was also out door-knocking, speaking directly with residents about the concerns that matter most to them. Issues raised included the state of our roads and access to affordable childcare. I will continue to push Welsh Government & Monmouthshire County Council on these key issues.