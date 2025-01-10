This week, I wanted to draw attention to some of the local campaigns that I'm working on as your MP.
Cleaning Up Our Rivers: Our rivers and waterways are so important to us all, and I know from speaking to everyone on the doorstep that there’s huge concern about pollution That’s why I am constantly pushing hard for meaningful action. Most recently, I was selected as a member of the Water (Special Measures) Bill Committee.
This means I am scrutinising an important bill that introduces crucial reforms, including automatic penalties for water companies found pumping sewage into rivers, powers to remove rogue water company bosses, banning bonuses for water company executives who fail to meet pollution standards, and establishing a Water Commission to review provisions and recommend further action in future legislation.
This bill is the Government's first major step forward to cleaning up the rivers and I will work hard to ensure the legislation is as effective as possible.
Western Gateway: The Western Gateway is a cross-border partnership that brings together leaders, businesses, and communities from across South Wales and Western England.
As Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Western Gateway, I’m proud to champion this initiative, which represents 5 million people and a combined economy worth £130 billion. Its mission is to become the fastest-growing economy outside London, adding an extra £250 billion to the UK economy by 2050.
The plan focuses on driving sustainable growth, increasing investment, unleashing innovation, and connecting communities. I'll work hard to encourage some of that growth into Monmouthshire.
Inglis Bridge: The closure of Inglis Bridge has caused significant disruption for residents in Monmouth, particularly for families and schoolchildren in Osbaston.
My team and I are working tirelessly to ensure the bridge is reopened as soon as possible.So far, I have met with the Head of Estates at the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Wales to stress the urgency of refurbishing the bridge. I have also written to the Ministry of Defence, urging them to commit to refurbishing and reopening the bridge without delay.
The Ministry of Defence has assured me it is actively working with Monmouthshire County Council and stakeholders, with mention of a ’refurbishment scheme’ under consideration. I’ll be meeting the Minister as soon as possible to discuss progress and will share updates with residents after that meeting.