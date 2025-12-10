“I fell through the bottom of the ship, through the desert sands and through what I can only describe as time itself. It was kind of like thick treacle and tasted like centuries. Everything that has ever been or ever will flashed through my mind in the space of a second, and it left me feeling pretty strung out, I can tell you. And then it all went dark until I found myself in the presence of what can only be described as a supernova that was singing songs by Wham.