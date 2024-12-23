As we welcome the New Year, I’d like to reflect on the progress we’ve made together and look ahead to what we can achieve in 2025.
Being your MP for the past six months has been one of the most rewarding and inspiring experiences of my life. I want to thank everyone across Monmouthshire for your trust and support.
I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. From securing the first-ever cross-border meeting to address pollution in the River Wye, to advocating for better broadband in rural areas and supporting hundreds of residents with important issues, we’ve made a strong start, but there's so much more to do.
Here are just some of my priorities for 2025:
Supporting Our Local Economy: Revitalising our towns and high streets is essential to creating a thriving Monmouthshire. I will continue pushing for investment in local businesses and infrastructure, including the new banking hub in Monmouth and projects like the Magor Walkway Station.
Cleaning Up the Rivers Wye and Usk: Tackling river pollution remains a top priority. The cross-border meeting I helped secure was just the beginning. This year, I’ll work with the Government and stakeholders at all levels to ensure lasting solutions that protect our rivers for future generations.
Fighting for Women’s Equality: As a member of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, I’ll keep advocating for systemic changes to support women, tackle gender-based violence, and improve healthcare for women in Monmouthshire and across the UK.
Above all, I remain committed to supporting my fellow residents. I host regular surgeries where you can speak with me face-to-face, and my team and I handle hundreds of emails every day, addressing a wide range of concerns. We’re always here to help.I will also continue to fight your corner in Parliament, raising the issues that matter to you and pushing to secure the investment we need to make Monmouthshire an even better place to live.
I also want to take a moment to say a heartfelt thank you to all the incredible community groups, volunteers, and charities who work so hard to support others in the community every single day.You make Monmouthshire the fantastic place it is! Together, we’ve made great progress, and I’m excited for what we can achieve in 2025 as we continue our mission to make Monmouthshire Stronger, Fairer, and Greener for everyone.