Last week, I was delighted to see how the Government’s Plan for Change aligns with the vision we’ve been working towards here in Monmouthshire: a Stronger, Fairer, and Greener future for our towns and villages.
Stronger: Community safety is a priority across Monmouthshire. In towns like Monmouth, Abergavenny, and Chepstow, residents have shared concerns about incidents of antisocial behaviour. That’s why I’m determined to ensure we benefit from the promised increase of 13,000 police officers, PCSOs, and special constables.
Fairer: I also know from speaking to residents that the cost of living remains a daily struggle for many. That’s why I’m glad to see the Government focusing on increasing disposable incomes and putting more money in working people’s pockets.
Greener: As a rural county, it’s vital that we protect our beautiful countryside. I’ll work to ensure schemes like Great British Energy not only tackle the climate crisis but also bring opportunities for green jobs and affordable clean energy, grown here in Monmouthshire.The Government’s Plan for Change supports our goal for a Stronger, Fairer, and Greener Monmouthshire, and I will continue working tirelessly to ensure our community benefits from these new milestones.
In Parliament, I attended a fantastic event hosted by the National Literacy Trust to promote their Libraries for Primaries campaign.They’re doing amazing work to ensure every primary school in the UK has a library or dedicated library space. It was a great reminder of how important reading is in the early years.
As a parent, some of my fondest memories are of reading bedtime stories to my children every night. Our libraries in Monmouthshire do excellent work, not just as places to borrow books, but also as community hubs, offering a range of services and support for residents and I'd like to salute all the hub staff for their hard work through out the year.
I’m proud to be Chair of Friends of Monmouth Library, which recently hosted a wonderful event with local author and journalist Jude Rogers. Supporting our libraries means supporting our communities, and I’ll continue championing their important work here in Monmouthshire.As always, if there’s anything my office can do to support you, please email [email protected] or call 01291 200139.