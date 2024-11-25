In Parliament, I raised the Magor Walkway station once again, this time with the Rail Minister. I emphasized how this project could reduce M4 congestion and emissions, improve public transport, and boost Monmouthshire’s local economy. I’ve asked the Secretary of State to commit to working with Welsh Ministers to deliver the five Burns stations, including Magor, and to meet with me to discuss the progress of these vital projects. And then on Friday, I returned home to Monmouthshire.