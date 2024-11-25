Firstly, my thoughts are with everyone impacted by Storm Bert, particularly those whose homes and businesses have suffered in communities like Skenfrith and Osbaston.
I want to thank South Wales Fire and Rescue and Monmouthshire County Council for all they have done and are continuing to do to ensure everyone is safe. Urgent action is needed to safeguard residents from flooding.
Recently, I wrote to Natural Resources Wales for an update on the Skenfrith Project and I'm looking forward to my meeting with NRW and the Skenfrith community. I am also in constant communication with Monmouthshire County Council who have been assisting evacuated residents and I will do all that I can to help those affected.
On Wednesday, I welcomed Monmouthshire farmers to Westminster, where they shared their concerns about the upcoming changes to inheritance tax. Their voices have been heard, and I am passing their feedback to the relevant bodies.
Our farming communities are so important to Monmouthshire and I will work as hard as I can to ensure they get all the support they need.
I also attended a White Ribbon Day Reception with fellow MPs and the Speaker of the House. This year's campaign, "It Ends With Men," highlights the vital role men must play in ending violence against women by calling it out and becoming allies. It was great to listen to such powerful speeches from attendees.
In Parliament, I raised the Magor Walkway station once again, this time with the Rail Minister. I emphasized how this project could reduce M4 congestion and emissions, improve public transport, and boost Monmouthshire’s local economy. I’ve asked the Secretary of State to commit to working with Welsh Ministers to deliver the five Burns stations, including Magor, and to meet with me to discuss the progress of these vital projects. And then on Friday, I returned home to Monmouthshire.
As it was Parliament Week, I visited Archbishop Rowan Williams School and Chepstow Comprehensive to discuss how Parliament works and give an insight into my role as their MP. It was fantastic to see so much enthusiasm and curiosity among the students, I loved hearing their excellent ideas for change.
From addressing inequalities, advocating for local transport and supporting our farming communities, I’m committed to ensuring Monmouthshire’s voices are heard loud and clear throughout Westminster.