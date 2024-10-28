The launch of the Independent Water Commission, a collaboration between the UK and Welsh Labour Governments, brings much-needed progress for our rivers. This commission marks the most extensive review of the water sector since privatisation. Last week, I urged the Environment Secretary to revisit the Conservatives' failed River Wye Action Plan, which excluded Wales. I'm thrilled that Steve Reed MP has agreed to visit Monmouthshire and that our governments are committed to working together to clean up the Rivers Wye and Usk.
In Parliament, I was moved by Jack Hurley’s story of survival, thanks to the quick thinking of his teammate and the use of a defibrillator, shared at the Heart Restart Tax Campaign drop-in. While schools are exempt from paying VAT on defibrillators, sports clubs and community groups are not—which is why I’m proud to support calls to remove VAT for defibrillators. As a School Governor at Cross Ash School, I was honoured to help secure a defibrillator at the school, and meeting Jack has strengthened my determination to increase access to defibrillators across Monmouthshire.
In Abergavenny last week, I joined Network Rail for a site visit to Abergavenny Train Station, where accessibility improvements are underway. The new Beacon Bridge, unique in the UK and tailored to the station’s listed status, is a fantastic addition. Congratulations to all the campaigners who have made this possible, including the Abergavenny Promobility group and Abergavenny Town Council.
On behalf of Monmouth residents, I met with Phil Young, Head of Estates for the Wales Reserves Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, to discuss the closure of Inglis Bridge—a vital link connecting the community of Osbaston with the rest of Monmouth. I emphasised the urgency of finding a swift solution and urged consideration for temporary repairs to restore access as soon as possible.
October is Black History Month, and I was delighted to speak at the Black History Cymru 365 event in Abergavenny, organised by Martha Musonza Holman. I was proud to pay tribute to the Windrush Generation and to refugees who enrich our lives here in Wales, a Nation of Sanctuary. A huge thank you to Martha, whose dedication and warmth remind us to honour, reflect upon, and explore our shared Black history in Monmouthshire.
Congratulations to Cllr Martin Newell for winning the Town Ward by-election last Thursday—I look forward to working cross-party on behalf of the residents of Town Ward in Monmouth.