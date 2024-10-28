In Parliament, I was moved by Jack Hurley’s story of survival, thanks to the quick thinking of his teammate and the use of a defibrillator, shared at the Heart Restart Tax Campaign drop-in. While schools are exempt from paying VAT on defibrillators, sports clubs and community groups are not—which is why I’m proud to support calls to remove VAT for defibrillators. As a School Governor at Cross Ash School, I was honoured to help secure a defibrillator at the school, and meeting Jack has strengthened my determination to increase access to defibrillators across Monmouthshire.