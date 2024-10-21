With 100 hubs planned to open by the end of this year, I’m committed to pushing for a much-needed hub in Caldicot, where there are currently no banks, only one building society. I was, however, very pleased to join Councillors Peter and Jackie Strong at the opening of Caldicot’s new Post Office last week, a fantastic collaboration between Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association, Post Office and passionate business owners Bobby and Bhavna Nakum. While the Post Office brings some banking services back to the community, I will continue my campaign to bring a full banking hub to Caldicot.