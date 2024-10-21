In my ongoing campaign for better banking services, I recently met with Economic Secretary Tulip Siddiq to discuss the progress of banking services in Monmouthshire. I’m delighted that the government is ensuring the delivery of at least 350 banking hubs across the UK, including one set to open in Monmouth—fulfilling a key manifesto pledge.
With 100 hubs planned to open by the end of this year, I’m committed to pushing for a much-needed hub in Caldicot, where there are currently no banks, only one building society. I was, however, very pleased to join Councillors Peter and Jackie Strong at the opening of Caldicot’s new Post Office last week, a fantastic collaboration between Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association, Post Office and passionate business owners Bobby and Bhavna Nakum. While the Post Office brings some banking services back to the community, I will continue my campaign to bring a full banking hub to Caldicot.
It was wonderful to attend both the Shadows of Tintern and the Greener Abergavenny Fair this weekend. Shadows of Tintern, organized by the Wye Valley River Festival, was a magical evening of stunning light projections and sound at Tintern Abbey. And the Greener Abergavenny Fair was a fantastic celebration of the town's green initiatives, including the impressive “plastic lab” stall—a STEM project by King Henry pupils who have been turning bottle tops into jewellery, keyrings and coasters. I was delighted to meet the girls involved and I look forward to wearing my earrings in Parliament!
It was also a pleasure to be back on the doorstep in Town Ward over the weekend, having positive conversations with people in Monmouth and making the case for Jackie Atkin ahead of tomorrow’s County Council by-election. Jackie is more than just a candidate – she’s a true community champion, deeply committed to addressing the issues that matter most to local people.
er priorities are clear: tackling crime by working closely with Gwent Police to make stopping shoplifters a priority; supporting households and businesses through the planning process and putting a stop to unsuitable developments; helping people struggling with the cost of living, ensuring everyone receives the help they deserve. Jackie always works cross party and gets results, such as bringing the Medieval Festival to Monmouth and her community weeding days. Make sure to vote on Thursday at The Shire Hall, with the polling station open from 7am to 10pm–every vote counts!