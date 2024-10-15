This past week, I was excited to focus on the progress we are making in the transition to clean energy–progress in which I’ve had the honour to take a direct role. I’m delighted to have been appointed to the Public Bill Committee to scrutinise the Great British Energy Bill. This important legislation aims to transform the UK’s energy landscape, driving forward the government’s vision for clean energy by 2030.
During our first committee meeting, I advocated for Wales to ensure our community energy projects are at the forefront of this transformation. I asked Juergen Maier, Chair of the new Great British Energy company, how the Bill would support community energy projects across Wales. I was pleased he confirmed these initiatives as a “core part” of the country’s clean energy future.
With the Welsh Government’s creation of Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru to boost renewable energy projects, there’s real momentum for tackling the climate and nature emergencies. The Great British Energy Bill is an opportunity not only to address the climate crisis but also to grow our economy, create jobs, reduce energy bills and strengthen energy security. It’s crucial that Wales has a seat at the table to fully benefit from the opportunities this Bill will bring and I’m proud to deliver on my pledge to prioritise the environment. With two Labour governments in both Westminster and Wales working together, we’re taking bold strides toward a greener future.
In Monmouth, I met with constituents to discuss climate change on the National Day of Action and pledged my commitment to tackle the climate and nature emergency. I also had the pleasure of meeting with Vivien Mitchell, founder of Transition Monmouth, to discuss Labour’s first 100 days in government and be updated on the excellent work Transition and ACE Monmouth have long been doing to ensure a greener community.
At the Bryn near Abergavenny, I met with residents to discuss the excessive noise from the traffic along the A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan. For years, residents living along the A40 have been campaigning for better measures to reduce the road noise, severely affecting their sleep and mental well-being. Studies have indicated that reducing speeds by 20mph can halve the noise. So, I will write to the Welsh Transport Minister, Ken Skates MS, and pressure South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) to resolve this noise problem.