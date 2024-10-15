With the Welsh Government’s creation of Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru to boost renewable energy projects, there’s real momentum for tackling the climate and nature emergencies. The Great British Energy Bill is an opportunity not only to address the climate crisis but also to grow our economy, create jobs, reduce energy bills and strengthen energy security. It’s crucial that Wales has a seat at the table to fully benefit from the opportunities this Bill will bring and I’m proud to deliver on my pledge to prioritise the environment. With two Labour governments in both Westminster and Wales working together, we’re taking bold strides toward a greener future.