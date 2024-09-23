This past week has been filled with visits and meetings that highlighted the incredible work being done across Monmouthshire. It was a privilege to spend time with local charities, businesses, and organisations, all of which play an important role in shaping Monmouthshire. And speaking of being full, I couldn’t think of a better way to wrap up the week than at the Abergavenny Food Festival!
Despite the weather, Abergavenny was bursting with people on the weekend, so a huge congratulations to the festival director, Lucie Parkin, and the team for organising a wonderful event.
I started the week with a visit to Cyfannol Women’s Aid, which was a powerful reminder of the critical support they provide to women and children affected by domestic abuse across Monmouthshire. Their services extend well beyond crisis intervention, offering safe housing, counselling, legal guidance, and outreach programmes that empower survivors to rebuild their lives.
It was an absolute pleasure to meet the team in Abergavenny, and I reaffirmed my commitment, as Monmouthshire’s MP, to doing everything I can to reduce the inequalities women and girls face and to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG).
In Monmouth, I met with Llamau, an incredible organisation supporting vulnerable young people and women facing homelessness. We spoke about the challenges around youth homelessness and domestic abuse and their work providing safe accommodation, floating support and health and wellbeing support to people in Monmouthshire. Their work is crucial, and I will continue to champion their cause in Parliament.
I also had the pleasure of visiting local family businesses, the Dell Vineyard in Raglan and The Crown at Pantygelli to name a few. Independent businesses like these are vital to Monmouthshire's economy, and I am eager to support their continued growth and success.I met with the CEO of Welsh Water this week for a tour around the wastewater treatment works in Wyesham, and it was good to learn about the planned investments to help clean up our rivers.
In south of the county, I met with the Burns Delivery Unit regarding the proposed Magor & Undy Walkway Station, and how we can enhance local transport infrastructure and improve connectivity in the region.
My office is hosting a surgery in Chepstow on Saturday afternoon, and a pensioner advice drop-in in Monmouth next Monday morning. Please email catherine.fookes.mp@parliament or call 07830995037 to book an appointment for either events.