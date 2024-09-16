Winter can be an especially challenging time for pensioners, with a three-year long cost of living crisis and energy price levels still too high, the worry around how to stay warm is understandable. In Monmouthshire, many are concerned about the means-testing of the Winter Fuel Payment. This support helps thousands of elderly individuals keep their homes warm, and any changes can feel unsettling. It’s no secret that public finances are in poor shape, but there is hope for pensioners.
The Chancellor has repeated Labour's manifesto commitment to protecting the triple lock. This will, over the next five years, mean that over 12 million pensioners will see their State Pension increase by thousands of pounds. And the upcoming £460 increase in state pensions from next spring is a sign of better days ahead.
Additionally, the UK Labour government has extended the Household Support Fund, a crucial measure administered by local councils to provide relief to households struggling with everyday costs. Here in Wales, this aid is already being channelled through the Welsh Labour Government's Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF), ensuring that those who need help most can access it when needed.
One issue I find particularly concerning is that many pensioners I speak with are unaware of their eligibility for Pension Credit. It’s alarming to think that 800,000 pensioners across the UK could be missing out on this much-needed financial help. Pension Credit, introduced by the last Labour government, is a safety net designed to provide extra income for those on lower pensions. For single pensioners, it tops their income to £218.15 a week, and for couples, up to £332.95 a week. Ensuring that everyone who is eligible receives this support is a priority for me.
For those feeling anxious about how they’ll manage their bills this winter, I will be hosting a Pensioner Drop-in event in partnership with Citizens Advice on Monday, September 30 in Monmouth. Pensioners will have the opportunity to learn more about vital support schemes such as Pension Credit, the Warm Home Discount, Fuel Vouchers, Cymuned Support Fund with Dŵr Cymru, and the Discretionary Assistance Fund. If you are in need of assistance or simply want to ensure you’re receiving everything you’re entitled to, I encourage you to book an appointment by contacting my office.