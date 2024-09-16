One issue I find particularly concerning is that many pensioners I speak with are unaware of their eligibility for Pension Credit. It’s alarming to think that 800,000 pensioners across the UK could be missing out on this much-needed financial help. Pension Credit, introduced by the last Labour government, is a safety net designed to provide extra income for those on lower pensions. For single pensioners, it tops their income to £218.15 a week, and for couples, up to £332.95 a week. Ensuring that everyone who is eligible receives this support is a priority for me.