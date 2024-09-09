I was also able to make the case for Monmouthshire’s sheep farmers in a debate. I’ve been shocked to find that, largely as a result of the last government’s misguided trade deals, right now a leg of Monmouthshire lamb from one of Monmouth’s excellent butchers will set you back over £46 – while supermarkets in the town are selling New Zealand legs of lamb for £20. That can’t be right, and I am delighted that the new Farming Minister has set a target of 50% of food used by the public sector to be produced locally.