Last week meant back to school for Monmouthshire pupils and back to Westminster for me.
As for so many families across Monmouthshire, economy comes top of the agenda for me right now. With eight bank branch closures across Monmouthshire in the past two years, it’s clear we need a banking hub to support everyday family and business finances, giving account holders from a range of banks a personal, local, one-stop service. I put this in a question to the Chancellor and as a result I now have a meeting booked with Tulip Siddiq, Economic Secretary to the Treasury. I will push hard on this and will report back to you.
I was also able to make the case for Monmouthshire’s sheep farmers in a debate. I’ve been shocked to find that, largely as a result of the last government’s misguided trade deals, right now a leg of Monmouthshire lamb from one of Monmouth’s excellent butchers will set you back over £46 – while supermarkets in the town are selling New Zealand legs of lamb for £20. That can’t be right, and I am delighted that the new Farming Minister has set a target of 50% of food used by the public sector to be produced locally.
Securing better transport links is a key part of improving our economy, and this week I was able to meet with Network Rail and Transport for Wales and stress the need for both more trains stopping at Chepstow and the new Magor Walkway station.
Meanwhile I’ve been struck by how many people have written to me about the situation in Gaza, including a petition signed by 70 Monmouthshire families asking for a ceasefire. I welcomed the Government’s announcement of cancelling some export licenses for arms and took the opportunity to call for further cancellations and for the UK to encourage other countries to follow our example.
Closer to home, Caerwent Show was a fantastic day out, and the youth football team very generously let me score a goal or two at their penalty shoot-out stand – I am certain the goalie looked away out of politeness! Caldicot Male Voice Choir were in superb voice as ever, proof that Monmouthshire’s fine musical traditions are alive and singing. And at Ty Price community centre, I was delighted to catch up with old friends and make new ones alongside Deputy Mayor Jackie Atkin and Monmouth Team Vicar Rev Catherine Haynes.