As I write this, I'm en route to Westminster, with Parliament set to reconvene today. It's a return to the hustle and bustle of Westminster, but my thoughts are also with all the students, parents, and teachers as they embark on a new academic year. The start of school is a time filled with anticipation—it can be both nerve-wracking and exhilarating, but it's also a moment for fresh starts and new opportunities. To all Monmouthshire students, I wish you all the very best as you dive into your studies. To the parents, guardians and teachers guiding them, I extend my gratitude and encouragement; your commitment plays a crucial role in our children's success.