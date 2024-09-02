As your Member of Parliament for Monmouthshire, I've had the privilege of spending this summer immersed in the heartbeat of our community—meeting residents, visiting local businesses, and engaging with our incredible community groups. Behind the scenes, it's also been a busy time setting up my office, hiring staff, planning surgeries, and ensuring that your queries are answered efficiently and effectively. I appreciate your patience as we work to get everything up and running smoothly. My focus has been and always will be on ensuring that your voices are heard, and your concerns are addressed.
As I write this, I'm en route to Westminster, with Parliament set to reconvene today. It's a return to the hustle and bustle of Westminster, but my thoughts are also with all the students, parents, and teachers as they embark on a new academic year. The start of school is a time filled with anticipation—it can be both nerve-wracking and exhilarating, but it's also a moment for fresh starts and new opportunities. To all Monmouthshire students, I wish you all the very best as you dive into your studies. To the parents, guardians and teachers guiding them, I extend my gratitude and encouragement; your commitment plays a crucial role in our children's success.
Last weekend, I had the pleasure of listening to Monmouth residents while knocking on doors to hear your concerns and at my advice surgery. Councillor Jackie Atkin and County Councillor Catrin Maby and I also had a very productive litter-picking session tackling the town centre, Monnow Street and Waitrose car park with the brilliant Love Monmouth Hate Litter group.
It has been a privilege attending community events such as Picnic in the Park and the Match for Mind in Abergavenny. I had a lovely bank holiday Monday at the Picnic in the Park event, listening to music from Tenovus Choir and Abergavenny Borough Band. Bailey Park looks beautiful–all thanks to the Friends of Bailey Park.
Watching family businesses, Whiskey Barrel Brothers and the DugOut Cafébar, go head-to-head at their charity football match was fantastic. Their dedication to fundraising for Mind Monmouthshire and the Motor Neurone Disease Association is inspiring. It was also great to see so many people come together to support and help break down the stigmas surrounding mental health.
As I head back to Parliament, I'm eager to continue my work on your behalf. Please do not hesitate to get in touch at [email protected]