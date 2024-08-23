It was wonderful to see the Prime Minister and the First Minister in Wales last week, working together to deliver clean energy investment across Wales: Great British Energy. This will create jobs in Wales, grow the economy and strengthen Britain's energy independence. Many residents look forward to benefiting from the community energy projects mentioned in the Bill. So, in one of my first interventions in the House of Commons, I asked the Energy Minister when we could start bidding into the process, especially with the tidal River Severn and plenty of other wind and wave opportunities here in Monmouthshire.