This week, I want to start by addressing a deeply worrying situation regarding a Monmouthshire resident. As many of you will know, my team and I are supporting Rebecca Burke, who at the time of writing, is currently detained in the United States.
We are doing absolutely everything we can to bring Rebecca home to Monmouthshire and back to her family .Since first being made aware of the situation, my team and I have been in regular contact with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), relevant authorities, and ministers - pressing for Rebecca’s urgent return.
We have also been in constant contact with her father, Paul, updating him on every step we’re taking and offering support in any way we can. This is an unimaginably distressing time for Rebecca and her loved ones, and I will continue to support them however I can. I sincerely hope that by the time you’re reading this, Rebecca is back home with her family. Until then, I will keep urgently pushing for her safe return and won’t stop until she is home.
On a lighter note, I’m delighted to share major news for our rivers. Through extensive lobbying, I have helped secure £1 million for a major cross-border project to clean up the River Wye. This is a huge win for Monmouthshire and our environment.This funding will:
- Investigate the sources of pollution affecting the river.
- Study the impact of farming practices and land management.
- Trial new methods to improve water quality.
- Examine wildlife decline and water flow changes—both essential for river habitats and species.
- Ensure that the Wye Catchment partnership can produce its Action Plan to clean up the Wye
Before becoming your MP, I promised to do everything possible to clean up our rivers. Just eight months in, I have helped develop and pass major legislation to prevent water companies from polluting our rivers and have now helped secure over £1 million towards their restoration.Meaningful action on the state of our rivers is one of my top priorities, I have raised this issue at every opportunity in Westminster - including with the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers.
I also secured the first-ever cross-border meeting to discuss pollution in the River Wye which ultimately led to this new funding announcement.This is another big step forward, but I know there is still much more to do. I will keep working tirelessly until our rivers are clean, healthy, and thriving once again.