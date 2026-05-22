Social media has transformed how young people communicate, learn and engage with the world around them. It offers many positives, from educational opportunities to staying connected with friends and family. However, there is growing concern across society about the harmful effects excessive and unregulated social media use can have on children and teenagers.
Recent reports comparing the impact of social media on young people to smoking should give all of us pause for thought. Medical professionals, teachers and parents are increasingly warning about the links between excessive social media use and rising levels of anxiety, depression, poor sleep, low self-esteem and exposure to harmful content among children.
As a parent and grandparent, I believe we must take these concerns seriously. Young people today are growing up in a digital world unlike anything previous generations have experienced or fully understand. While technology itself is not the problem, the lack of proper safeguards and accountability around some social media platforms is deeply troubling.
I am pleased the UK Government has listened to the Conservatives and introduced stronger measures on social media use for under-16s, but more must be done to ensure the companies themselves are protecting their users.
These steps are an important recognition that more must be done to protect children online, but we now need to see action from the Welsh Government. Plaid Cymru committed within its first 100-day plan to empower local authorities to promote students’ safety, but what we need is a commitment to be delivered urgently and with a clear timetable attached.
Schools, parents and local councils all have a role to play in helping young people navigate the online world safely, but they cannot do it alone. The Welsh Government must work alongside education providers, health professionals and families to ensure proper guidance, education and protections are in place, to make sure parents and young people are fully equipped to make the right choices and to keep safe online.
This is not about banning technology or preventing young people from benefiting from the opportunities the digital world can offer. It is about striking the right balance and ensuring children are protected from harmful content, online bullying, addictive algorithms and unrealistic pressures that can seriously damage mental wellbeing.
Parents across Sir Fynwy Torfaen regularly raise these concerns with me, and understandably so. They want reassurances their children can grow up safely in a digital age.
Protecting young people should never be a political afterthought. We need meaningful action, clear leadership and a willingness to confront the very real harms that unchecked social media use can cause.
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