Firstly, I want to say a sincere thank you to everyone across Sir Fynwy Torfaen for their support and for putting their faith in Reform, and also want to thank everyone who took part in the recent Senedd election, whether you voted for us or not.
I am hoping that a current issue that we can come together on, cross-party and cross-government, is around helping businesses in Church Street in Monmouth, that are really struggling with footfall due to unsightly scaffolding in a few places that is giving the impression that the beautiful, historical street, that is packed with wonderful independent businesses, is closed for business, but it’s not, it’s very much open for business! I would highly recommend going to this stunning part of town and exploring what they have to offer.I will never be afraid to speak out when I believe decisions are wrong, and I believe I have proved that.
Residents expect politicians to stand up for them, not simply nod through bad decisions, and that is exactly what I will continue to do.The new Plaid Cymru led minority Government now has the opportunity to show the people of Wales what it stands for. The campaign is over and the excuses have run out. It is now time for delivery. Wales desperately needs positive action. Unfortunately, it seems that Plaid only had an uncosted ‘plan to make a plan’, so are already struggling to deliver on their election promises. Wales still has the longest NHS waiting lists in the United Kingdom, our economy continues to lag behind much of the rest of the country, and many farmers and rural communities feel increasingly ignored by those making decisions in Cardiff Bay.
As the newly appointed Shadow Minister for Food, Farming and Rural Affairs, I will continue fighting to ensure farmers are placed at the centre of decision making and are listened to. It is deeply concerning that agriculture wasn’t even mentioned among the new Government’s priorities, and that food, farming and rural affairs has effectively been absorbed into a broader sustainability agenda.Farmers are not an afterthought. They produce our food, manage our countryside and support thousands of jobs across Wales. I will not support an agenda that will let our industry die on the altar of net zero dogma and unrealistic environmental targets.Bringing down NHS waiting lists must also be an urgent priority. Every statistic represents a real person waiting for treatment, living in pain or worrying about their future. Residents deserve action, not more promises.
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