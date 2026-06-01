Residents expect politicians to stand up for them, not simply nod through bad decisions, and that is exactly what I will continue to do.The new Plaid Cymru led minority Government now has the opportunity to show the people of Wales what it stands for. The campaign is over and the excuses have run out. It is now time for delivery. Wales desperately needs positive action. Unfortunately, it seems that Plaid only had an uncosted ‘plan to make a plan’, so are already struggling to deliver on their election promises. Wales still has the longest NHS waiting lists in the United Kingdom, our economy continues to lag behind much of the rest of the country, and many farmers and rural communities feel increasingly ignored by those making decisions in Cardiff Bay.