We opted for the final option, the dogs had a long walk in the morning, were settled in the car with Kongs when the removal company arrived. They had a lot of breaks, said hello to the removal company people and we all had lunch in the garden before going to the new house. They settled again with Kongs in the back of the car while the boxes were bought into the house. It’s important to note that if you go for this option, your dogs MUST be comfortable being in the car first and able to settle.