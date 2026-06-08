Volunteers’ Week, just ended, gave me an opportunity to reflect on something that is easy to take for granted: the thousands of people across Monmouthshire who quietly give their time, energy and skills to help others.
From sports clubs and village halls to libraries, community groups and local charities, volunteers help make Monmouthshire the place we are proud to call home. Many of us benefit from their work without even realising it. Volunteers rarely seek recognition, yet their contribution touches almost every part of community life.
Across our county, volunteers support an extraordinary range of activities and services. Some examples: they transport people to vital medical appointments through the Bridges Community Car Scheme; they help run food banks and community fridges; they support museums, theatres and community centres; lead youth groups; coach sports teams; organise local events that bring people together.
Others work outdoors, helping to maintain footpaths, repair gates and boundary fences, care for green spaces and keep our beautiful countryside accessible. Many residents will also see the dedicated litter-picking volunteers who give their time to help keep our towns and villages looking their best.
Volunteers are also at the heart of our schools. Even school governors are volunteers, giving their time and expertise to help shape the future of education, providing support and leadership to schools across the county.
Through bodies such as the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) and our own MonLife, volunteers provide companionship, practical support and opportunities for people of all ages to connect with others, learn new skills and improve their wellbeing.
Many volunteers are virtually unseen, making a regular phone call to someone who is lonely, helping a neighbour with shopping, supporting local groups behind the scenes or serving on committees and boards.
One of the most poignant examples of community spirit came following the devastating floods that affected parts of Monmouthshire last year. As communities faced the enormous task of recovery, volunteers stepped forward without hesitation. They checked on neighbours, helped clear homes and community buildings, delivered supplies, staffed community hubs and offered comfort and reassurance at a time when it was needed most. Many are still helping.
I want to stress that the true value volunteers bring cannot be measured simply in hours given or money saved. They strengthen communities, reduce loneliness, improve wellbeing and create the sense of belonging that makes Monmouthshire such a special place.
Whether visible or working quietly behind the scenes, volunteers help make our county a stronger, kinder and more connected place. They are, quite simply, the beating heart of Monmouthshire and I thank you all.
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