This doesn’t always mean we have to fund everything. There are more subtle collaborations than that. So it was particularly pleasing to see how this can work in practice at the awards evening for Abergavenny in Bloom. It was a volunteer and town council collaboration: the council co-ordinated the entry into the Wales in Bloom and Britain in Bloom Competitions and funded planting in the town; most of the hard work was done by the volunteers of Friends of Bailey Park, Friends of Linda Vista Gardens and the many other people who have planted and nurtured flowers around where they live, together creating the tapestry of colour that so impressed the judges.