No woman or girl should be forced to miss work or school simply because she is on their period.
They are a natural part of life and no girl or women should face barriers or be at a disadvantage because of them.
Yet sadly, that is the case for many.
Some students have been refused permission to leave the classroom and go to the toilet when they are on their periods, according to research.
Not only that, but according to data from PHS Group, 1-in-6 teachers in England, Wales and Scotland have prevented a student on their period from using the toilet - with 1-in-4 of those girls saying it had caused serious issues, including bleeding through their uniforms.
This is leaving girls humiliated, embarrassed and unable to concentrate due to fear of leaking.
The Welsh Government has committed to giving free sanitary products to girls in Welsh schools, and this is something I fully support.
However, based on conversations I have had with young women in my South Wales East region, and in my capacity as Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, not all girls have easy access to them.
One student I recently spoke with explained that the free period products are kept with the school’s receptionist and that she – and others too I am sure – are too embarrassed to approach the receptionist for products.
It is clear the Government has work to do in this area to ensure all girls can access tampons and period pads, and it is an issue I raised with Ministers recently in the Welsh Parliament.
I also highlighted with the Cabinet Secretary some improvements the Welsh Government could make in its bid to end period poverty by 2027.
One of them, for example, would be to stop sending thousands of pounds abroad to places like Zimbabwe for projects aimed at reaching gender equality in the African country.
In my view, that £90,000 investment would’ve been much better spent in Wales.
I also questioned the Cabinet Secretary on the fact that sanitary products are placed in all of the men’s toilets in the Welsh Parliament.
An utterly baffling decision which, as far as I am concerned, is taking supplies away from places where they are actually needed.
Unsurprisingly, the Cabinet Secretary ignored that question.
If there is anything I can do to help, get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01633 215138.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.