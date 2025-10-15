I held my first 'Coffee with Cath' session in Monmouth recently, bringing local residents together to share their views, raise concerns, and discuss how to make the area an even better place to live.
I’ve always pledged to do politics differently. To be the best MP possible, I need to be as accessible as possible – and this is just one of the many ways I’m doing that.
It was fantastic to meet so many people in Monmouth and hear directly about the issues that matter most.
We discussed everything from better public transport and river pollution to support for our high streets. I’ll now produce a short report summarising the discussion and outlining the actions we’ll take.
It was also heartening to hear what people love about the area – from the incredible community spirit to the beautiful landscape we’re lucky to call our home.
Thank you to everyone who came along. I’ll be hosting more of these sessions across Monmouthshire in the months ahead – so keep an eye out!
In other news, I’m pleased to share that work to refurbish and upgrade Monmouth’s Ambulance Station is due to begin in mid-October, with completion expected by March 2026.
The redevelopment will transform the station: upgrading staff welfare and office space, creating a multifunctional training area, and introducing a garaged drive-through so ambulances can be cleaned and restocked on-site.
I’m delighted that this long-awaited work is now going ahead. It’s fantastic news for our community and for the incredible frontline workers who serve us every day.
I’ll continue working closely with the Welsh Ambulance Service to keep residents updated.
I also had the pleasure of attending the blessing of St Tewdrics Tower in Mathern – and felt the tower move! Congratulations to Ros, the community, and all involved in raising funds for the refurbishment.
There’s an abseil coming up soon to raise money for SARA and the church – best of luck to everyone taking part.
Finally, a big thank you to the team behind ‘Lads Lunch’ at The Bridge Church in Chepstow for the warm welcome.
This weekly event offers a warm space and free hot meals to men in the community – a brilliant local initiative I’m proud to support.
I last visited during the election campaign, so it was great to check in again and meet some of the residents benefiting from this excellent initiative.
